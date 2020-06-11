Spate of 9 fires investigated

Police are investigating nine fires in the Sheepen Road area, one of which happened on Saturday June 6. Picture: MAISON THOMAS SMITH Archant

A call has gone out for CCTV footage after nine fires were reported in the Sheepen Road area of Colchester over a 10-day period.

There have been a string of field fires and fires involving sheds, fences and bins in the area in the days leading up to June 6.

Inspector Jon Evans, from the Colchester Community Policing Team, said: “At this stage we do not know if the fires were started deliberately and we wish to find our more about them.

“We have extra patrols being carried out in the area and are following up on enquiries as well as looking at CCTV.

“We need your help with this as well and I would urge anyone who has seen anything suspicious over the last 10 days, have any CCTV, doorbell camera footage, or dash cam footage to come forward.”

The latest fire happened on Saturday, June 6 when an outbuilding was reported to be 100% alight and the flames had spread to fences and bushes.

