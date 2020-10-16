Men seen ‘acting suspiciously’ around two school girls

Police officers are conducting patrols near Clacton train station after two girls were reportedly followed by men seen “acting suspiciously”.

The mother of an 11-year-old student at Clacton County High School said her daughter is “scared to go out” following the two separate incidents in the town centre.

The mother-of-three, who asked to remain anonymous, said the first incident took place outside the station on Thursday, October 8, when her daughter noticed a man approach her friend from behind. The pair ran off and called their parents.

She said the second incident happened when her daughter was walking home alone down Wellesley Road and St Andrews Road at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, October 13.

She said: “My daughter heard footsteps behind her while she was on the phone and felt something on her neck.

“I took her straight down to the police statement where she gave her statement.”

She added: “It’s very worrying as this has happened twice now and it’s the same two men.

“She has just started high school and now she is scared to go out and I am nervous too.”

Essex Police confirmed they are investigating following the two reports and are looking through CCTV.

A spokesman said: “We are investigating following two reports of two men acting suspiciously around two girls in the Skelmersdale Road area of Clacton.

“We have spoken to the girls, are gathering CCTV, and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We will always investigate reports of this kind and it’s right that people call us if they have a concern and we have put a number of measures in place to ensure we look at all reports that come in.

“We have plain clothed and uniformed officers conducting patrols in the area and, other than these two reports, we have not received any other calls relating to people acting suspiciously around children in this area.

“If you have any information about these reports please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The incident comes a few weeks after parents were warned to be vigilant after men were seen acting suspiciously around a toddler in Harwich.

The mum said she was walking towards her home when two men tried to unzip her two-year-old son from his pram. Police confirmed they were investigating this incident.