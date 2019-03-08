Drivers asked to avoid area for The Prodigy frontman’s funeral
PUBLISHED: 08:36 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 27 March 2019
Essex Police have issued a message to residents ahead of Keith Flint’s funeral on Friday in Bocking.
Police warned of potential delays that could be caused by the funeral, with a procession beginning in Braintree at 3pm and 5pm.
Well-wishers are expected to line the streets of the publicised route, beginning on Courtauld Road near the roundabout of Railway Street and Coggeshall Road.
The procession will continue right on Bradford Street and then left onto Church Lane (B1053) before finishing at St Mary’s Church at 3.30pm for a private service for Mr Flint’s family and friends.
With police expecting a large number of well-wishers along the route, they have asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes where possible.
Mr Flint, famed for leading innovative band The Prodigy, was found dead in his Essex home on March 4.
Essex Police have asked for fans and members of the public to respect the privacy of the late frontman’s loved ones during this difficult time.