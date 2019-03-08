Video

WATCH: Police hunt driver after high-speed chase

Police are keen to speak to the driver of this BMW Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are hunting a driver who carried out dangerous manoeuvres to evade officers.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in Seaview Road in Brightlingsea, Essex, around 5.55pm on Tuesday, April 16, but the vehicle drove off a speed to escape towards the A1120.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of the silver BMW in the video, registration YK56GNN, who was white and wore a baseball cap.

Essex Police believes the vehicle was seen driving along numerous roads, including Tenpenny Hill towards Colchester, Bromley Road towards Harwich and Harwich Road and Hare Green.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to call Colchester police station on 101, quoting 42/60050/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.