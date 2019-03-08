Police name mother and four-year-old son found dead in Newmarket

A mother and her young son found dead at an address in Newmarket have been named by police.

Following post mortem examinations, police have identified 28-year-old Snehashree Sudarshan and her son, four-year-old Abhay Rao.

Officers had been called shortly before 6pm on Friday, April 26 to an address in Park Avenue, where the pair lived.

A member of the public had reported to police he had found a woman and a young boy both deceased in the property.

Home Office post-mortem examinations have now been carried out revealing Abhay died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

His death is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Snehashree Sudarshan was also determined to have died as a result of compression of the neck in association with wounding to the neck.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, but we appreciate this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and specialist officers are supporting them.”

Detectives do not believe that there is anyone else directly involved with this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 23543/19.