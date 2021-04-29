Published: 4:02 PM April 29, 2021

Officers investigating the sudden death of a woman in Saxmundham yesterday have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called at approximately 9.20am on Wednesday, April 28, following reports of a medical emergency at an address in Chapel Road.

The air ambulance, a first responder and an ambulance were also in attendance, but the woman, aged in her 70s, died a short time later.

Police vehicles attended the scene at Chapel Road, Saxmundham - Credit: KATY SANDALLS

Officers carried out further enquiries and following the results of a Home Office post-mortem held today, police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A cordon was initially put in place to allow for an investigation but it has since been lifted.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.