Death of woman in Saxmundham 'not suspicious' say police

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:02 PM April 29, 2021   
Police and forensics vehicles attended a medical emergency in Chapel Road, Saxmundham

Police and forensics vehicles attended a medical emergency in Chapel Road, Saxmundham - Credit: KATY SANDALLS

Officers investigating the sudden death of a woman in Saxmundham yesterday have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. 

Police were called at approximately 9.20am on Wednesday, April 28, following reports of a medical emergency at an address in Chapel Road. 

The air ambulance, a first responder and an ambulance were also in attendance, but the woman, aged in her 70s, died a short time later. 

Police vehicles attended the scene at Chapel Road, Saxmundham

Police vehicles attended the scene at Chapel Road, Saxmundham - Credit: KATY SANDALLS

Officers carried out further enquiries and following the results of a Home Office post-mortem held today, police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. 

A cordon was initially put in place to allow for an investigation but it has since been lifted.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

