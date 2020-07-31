E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with punching police officer in the face

PUBLISHED: 10:46 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 31 July 2020

A 33-year-old man from Colchester is charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was punched in the face several times (file photo)



Archant

A man accused of punching a police officer in the face in Colchester has been summonsed to court.

Liam Howarth, 33, of Hugh Dickson Road in the town, is charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and using threatening behaviour.

The charges were made after a disturbance in St Botolphs Street about 3.10am on December 5 last year.

The officer who intervened in an argument involving Howarth reported being punched in the face several times and had to be taken to hospital for injuries to his mouth.

Howarth is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on August 27.

