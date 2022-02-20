Sudbury police officer to tackle 'Spartan Beast Race' to help young girl

Grace Beverton, who is one of only a few people in the world to suffer from a condition called RHOBTB. - Credit: Hope for Grace

A police officer from Sudbury is taking part in an extreme obstacle course run to raise money for charity Hope for Grace.

Before lockdown Jamie Wiles promised the family of four-and-a-half-year-old Grace Beverton, who suffers from an incredibly rare condition called RHOBTB, that he would take part in a charity event to raise money for her.

This May he will be able to do just that, hoping to raise £5,000 while taking part in the 'Spartan Beast Race', a 21k, 30 obstacle course in London.

PC Jamie Wiles is doing a charity fundraiser to raise money for four-year-old Grace Beverton

Jamie, who has previously raised money for charity St Helena Hospice with a skydive, said he's looking forward to being able to "make a difference" for Grace and her family.

Jamie, who grew up with Grace's dad, Dale, said: “If I can help a child who is one of very few people in the world to have that disease, it’s something I would love to do, and really try and make a difference for her.

“Knowing that I’ve done something good for someone who can’t walk and can’t talk, that will be my main motivation.

Sudbury PC Jamie Wiles will be taking part in the Spartan Beast Race

“Half of my mind is saying I’m not looking forward to it, but the other half, my heart, is saying I am looking forward to it because I know that when I get through it, I’ve done something great for someone."

Grace is one of only a few people in the world to be diagnosed with RHOBTB, which is a genetic mutation that causes seizures that are unresponsive to rescue medication and require hospitalisation. She also suffers from Dystonia and Chorea as well as a global development delay which means she is unable to walk, talk or sit unaided.

Dale Beverton, Grace's father, said: "My family and I are so grateful to Jamie Wiles for raising money for Grace.

"He is a hard working Police Officer and I find it amazing that Jamie protects his community and still has the energy to then raise money for our little Grace in his spare time. From the bottom of our hearts we are grateful to Jamie and everyone who donates to his fundraising efforts."

The link to Jamie's JustGiving page can be found here.

More information about Grace's story and how to donate can be found here.