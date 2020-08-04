Police officer who took ‘secret’ documents home is given final written warning

PC Sabar Mhatay has been given a written warning by Essex Police Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A police officer who failed to securely store sensitive documents has been handed a final written warning from Essex Police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Sabar Mhatay – seconded to the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) - was accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour after he failed to securely store information classified as ‘secret’ after taking documents home.

He had been posted to ERSOU in February 2019, when the incident took place.

You may also want to watch:

At a misconduct hearing, held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Friday, July 31, the panel found the allegations were proven and PC Mhatay was given a final written warning.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, from ERSOU, said: “Officers and staff are trusted with incredibly sensitive information and it is imperative it’s treated with the highest security and in line with very clear guidance.

“It is vital that we uphold the highest standards and unfortunately PC Mhatay has not demonstrated this.

“He must now ensure he uphold the standards expected of him, and every other officer, and he has been given an opportunity to show he can do so.”