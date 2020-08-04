E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police officer who took ‘secret’ documents home is given final written warning

PUBLISHED: 07:31 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 04 August 2020

PC Sabar Mhatay has been given a written warning by Essex Police Picture: ARCHANT

PC Sabar Mhatay has been given a written warning by Essex Police Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A police officer who failed to securely store sensitive documents has been handed a final written warning from Essex Police.

PC Sabar Mhatay – seconded to the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) - was accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour after he failed to securely store information classified as ‘secret’ after taking documents home.

He had been posted to ERSOU in February 2019, when the incident took place.

You may also want to watch:

At a misconduct hearing, held at Chelmsford Civic Centre on Friday, July 31, the panel found the allegations were proven and PC Mhatay was given a final written warning.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, from ERSOU, said: “Officers and staff are trusted with incredibly sensitive information and it is imperative it’s treated with the highest security and in line with very clear guidance.

“It is vital that we uphold the highest standards and unfortunately PC Mhatay has not demonstrated this.

“He must now ensure he uphold the standards expected of him, and every other officer, and he has been given an opportunity to show he can do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man spared jail for racist attack on innocent passer-by outside bar

William Bone appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police officer who took ‘secret’ documents home is given final written warning

PC Sabar Mhatay has been given a written warning by Essex Police Picture: ARCHANT

Office supply firm goes into liquidation owing more than £1million

Everything Office was based at Quay View business park in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Town look short of (left) wingers... Here are nine that could be within reach

Randell Williams, Anthony Pilkington, Rolando Aarons, Kieran Sadlier and Nathan Holland may all fit the bill if Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert wants to add to his winger options. Photos; PA

Could we see the hottest day of the year in Suffolk this week?

Thomos and Menna at Felixstowe sea front on the hottest day of the year which is due to be broken next week. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND