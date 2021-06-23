PC who tasered ex-Town star Dalian Atkinson found guilty of manslaughter
- Credit: Archant
A police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of former Ipswich Town player Dalian Atkinson.
PC Benjamin Monk, who tasered and kicked Atkinson twice in the head has been cleared of his murder charge but convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court.
Jurors took more than 18 hours to reach the unanimous verdict on the West Mercia Police Constable.
Atkinson was tasered for 33 seconds by Monk, more than six times the standard five-second phase.
The trial heard that Atkinson died after being asered three times near his father's home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, in August 2016.
Monk said he feared for his life during a confrontation with the former Town and Aston Villa star in August 2016.
The 43-year-old officer told the court he fled in fear after Atkinson made death threats to him, as he appeared to be having a mental health crisis.
Jurors are still deliberating on an assault charge relating to Monk’s colleague and former girlfriend, PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith.