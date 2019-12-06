E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with GBH after police officers allegedly sprayed with noxious liquid

PUBLISHED: 08:46 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:46 06 December 2019

Police were called to an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE

Police were called to an address in Tonning Street, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

Police have charged a 49-year-old man with two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm after two officers were allegedly assaulted at an address in Lowestoft.

Mark Bedwell, of Tonning street, Lowestoft, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning.

Police attended an address in Tonning Street at about 4.45am this morning.

A male occupant of the property was reported to have sprayed a noxious liquid at two police officers.

Both were taken to James Pagent Hospital for treatment.

One sustained minor facial burns and is in stable condition, while the other sustained minor injuries, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

