E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police attend collision involving car and pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 12:54 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 26 July 2020

Police have attended a collision in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Police have attended a collision in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Felixstowe.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at 12.17pm to Garrison Lane following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall and a pedestrian.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers currently remain at the scene although no serious injuries have been reported.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Action needed over ‘abhorrent’ anti-Semitic posts, says Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called for social media companies to act faster Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents support building up to 300 new homes in town, survey reveals

Jeremy Smith, chairman of the Saxmundham Town Council, said the survey provided a unique insight into the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Oh no, it’s cancelled! Theatre calls off 2020 pantomime due to coronavirus

Two of the cast from last year’s pantomime of Snow White at the Princes Theatre in Clacton. Graham Cole as Herbert the Henchman, with Tim Hudson as Dame Dolly. Picture: PRINCES THEATRE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

‘It would drag the bigger clubs down a bit’ - Owner on looming League One salary cap

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. MacAnthony believes a slary cap in League One will help Posh - but hinder sides like Ipswich Town Picture: PA SPORT

Police attend collision involving car and pedestrian

Police have attended a collision in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT