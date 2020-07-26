Police attend collision involving car and pedestrian
PUBLISHED: 12:54 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 26 July 2020
Police are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Felixstowe.
Police were called at 12.17pm to Garrison Lane following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall and a pedestrian.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers currently remain at the scene although no serious injuries have been reported.
