Police are currently at the scene of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Felixstowe.

Police were called at 12.17pm to Garrison Lane following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall and a pedestrian.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers currently remain at the scene although no serious injuries have been reported.