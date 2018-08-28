Family given fresh hope after sighting of missing Leon

A family left distraught by the disappearance of their beloved son, Leon Clark, say they are reassured by fresh sightings of the 20-year-old.

Leon has not been since Monday when he left a friend’s house, however, his family are growing increasingly concerned for him after the discovery of a body in the burnt out remains of a portable building at Leiston Football Club.

His aunt Diana Fordham said the family contacted police on Thursday evening after hearing news of the body being found and admitted they had been extremely worried the two could be linked.

However, since we helped them appeal for information earlier today there have been possible sightings of Leon.

Diana said: “There is a possible ray of hope. We have had a couple of possible sightings.

“It’s given his mum and dad their fight back.”

Police have been to visit the family are taking their concerns seriously but are “keeping an open mind” until further information is available.

A post mortem is currently being help to discover more about the cause of death and the possible identity of the victim.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “A report was received yesterday evening, Thursday, February 7, regarding a missing person in Leiston.

“Officers attended and enquiries are continuing today, Friday 8 February.

“Police are continuing to keep an open mind regarding the identity of the body which was discovered on land adjoining Leiston Football Club in Victory Road at 3.37pm on Wednesday, February 6.”