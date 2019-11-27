Police praise visitors to Bury Christmas Fayre

Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Police have thanked visitors to the ever popular Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre after receiving no serious criminality or anti-social behaviour reports over the four-day event.

Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The fayre, which attracted around 130,000 people over the four days, was held from Thursday, November 21 to Sunday, November 24, with visitors enjoying festive food, shopping and entertainment.

Suffolk police said four arrests were made at the event for "relatively low-level matters" and praised fayre-goers for their support.

Superintendent Kim Warner, of Suffolk police, said: "It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves safely and responsibly at the Bury Christmas Market - and we thank the public for all their support to make it the success it was.

"We had no reports of any serious criminality or anti-social behaviour. We did make four arrests for relatively low level matters including theft and breach of a dispersal order, but given that we know over 100,000 people attended, this number is very low."

Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Supt Warner added that the force will soon meet with organisers to review policing and security arrangements.

He said: "In due course we will link in with organisers and partners to ensure there were no issues from their perspective that need addressing by police and we look forward to planning and preparations for next year's event."

There were a few challenges for event staff over the weekend as an elderly woman was involved in a collision with car in the Arc shopping centre car park on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital for further care, but her injuries were not thought to be serious.

Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Organisers West Suffolk Council thanked everyone who had helped to make the fayre run smoothly.

A council spokeswoman said: "The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is the largest single event held in the town each year.

"It is organised by West Suffolk Council and is designed to be a fun, festive and inclusive event for all ages and to attract visitors and have a positive effect on local people and businesses. "It has been a busy few days and we would like to thank our partners including Suffolk police, all of our stewards, and all of the community groups, organisations and businesses that have helped support this year's fayre and helped it go so smoothly."