Woman on mobility scooter pushed onto handlebars during attempted robbery in Haverhill park

Two men tried to rob a woman riding a mobility scooter in Castle Playing Feidls in Haverhill, according to police Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A woman riding a mobility scooter was assaulted during an attempted robbery in a park in Haverhill.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was riding her mobility scooter at around 1.35pm on Thursday, July 4 near the newt pond in Castle Playing Fields, close to Haverhill Rugby Club, when she spotted two men, one of them on a bike.

One of the men approached her and pushed her body onto the handle bars of her scooter.

He then threatened her and attempted to grab her bag.

A member of the public, a man with a dog who was with a younger man, came to her aid by shouting at the man who was trying to rob her, telling her to let the woman go.

The two suspects fled the scene in the direction of Chimswell Way.

According to a police spokesman, the victim was left shaken with bruising as a result of the assault.

The first suspect is described as black, aged between 20 and 30 years of age, around 5ft 11ins tall, of an athletic build with black curly hair which was under a hood.

He was wearing a black hoody, black jogging bottoms and red shoes or trainers.

He was heard speaking with what the victim described as a cockney accent.

The second suspect is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a scarf across his face with his hood up.

He was also wearing a black hoody, with grey jogging bottoms and black trainers and was riding a silver mountain bike.

Officers would also like to speak to the two male bystanders who came to the woman's aid as they may be able to help with the investigation.

One of the men is described as being around 60 years of age with a shaved head.

He was wearing shorts and a t-shirt and was walking a German Shepherd-type dog.

During the incident, he had let the animal off its lead and the dog chased after the two suspects as they made their escape.

The second male bystander is described as being younger, aged around 25 to 30 years of age.

He was wearing jeans, a t-shirt and had a beard and had ran after the suspects into the wooded area.

Anyone with information about incident should contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 37/38846/19