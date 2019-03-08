Heavy Showers

Man sprayed with 'unknown liquid' during raid on his home

PUBLISHED: 15:18 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 July 2019

Police are investigating after a man was assualted in his home in Seawick Road, St Osyth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating after a man was assualted in his home in Seawick Road, St Osyth Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has been sprayed with an 'unknown liquid' during a terrifying late night assault in his home in St Osyth.

The break-in happened at around 1.30am on Friday, July 5 when a man in his 30s was attacked in his home in Seawick Road.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the victim's home was broken into by three men who then sprayed the man with an 'unknown liquid', which police say is not believed to be corrosive.

Officers say nothing was taken during the raid.

A spokesman added: "We do not believe there is any wider risk to the public at this time, but we would ask for anyone with information about this incident to come forward."

The three male suspects left the scene of the break-in on foot.

Two of them are described as black, with one being of slim build and around 6ft tall wearing a dark tracksuit.

The other was around 6ft 2ins tall and of stocky build.

The third suspect was described as white, of a slim build and around 5ft 10ins tall.

He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/105578/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.

