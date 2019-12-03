E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police investigate eight garage break-ins

PUBLISHED: 13:09 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 03 December 2019

Police are investiogating a series of garage break-ins in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investiogating a series of garage break-ins in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating a spate of garage thefts in Ipswich - after eight were broken into at the weekend.

Officers believe the break-ins happened between 11pm on Friday, November 29 and 2.30am on Saturday, November 30 in Holbrook Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We had a call reporting a number of garages, eight in total, that had been broken into.

"Two suitcases in the garages have been looked through but at this time it does not look like anything was stolen from them."

If you witnessed the break-ins, saw anything suspicious or have information that could assist officers in their investigation, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 72754/19.

