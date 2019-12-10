E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police probe Facebook video of assault on schoolgirl

PUBLISHED: 11:02 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 10 December 2019

The alleged assault happened in Anglian Lane, Bury St Edmunds, near to St Benedict's School where the girl is a pupil Picture: GOOGLE

The alleged assault happened in Anglian Lane, Bury St Edmunds, near to St Benedict's School where the girl is a pupil Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

Police are investigating an online video of a schoolgirl being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds by two other girls.

The video emerged on Facebook over the weekend of the girls punching and kicking the teenager, sparking widespread condemnation.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said today (Tuesday December 10) that inquiries were ongoing into the attack and no arrests had been made.

The incident happened earlier this month as the girl, a pupil at St Benedict's Catholic School in Beeton Lane, walked along adjoining Anglian Lane.

Headteacher Mrs Imogen Senior said: "We are aware of an incident being dealt with by police where one of our students was the victim.

"This is obviously a serious concern for us but it would be wholly inappropriate to discuss this as we would seek to protect the privacy of our student and would not comment on an ongoing police investigation."

