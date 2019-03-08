Colchester murder probe: answers 'lie within Greenstead community', say police

Neighbours who may have crucial information about the murder of a Colchester father have been urged to speak out, with detectives saying the answers "lie in the Greenstead community".

Essex Police said they understood that some people in the area may be scared to come forward following the murder of Murdoch Brown in Buffett Way, Colchester.

The 31-year-old was attacked just before 1.10am on Tuesday, May 7. He died as a result of hypovolaemic shock, due to blood loss from stab wounds to his legs.

Police believe his death could potentially be linked to the sale of drugs.

But Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"I believe that the answers to who is responsible for Mr Brown's death lie within the Greenstead community," he said.

"I understand there may be people who are scared to come forward, but I urge them to please contact us, or Crimestoppers anonymously, if they have any information at all, however insignificant they think it might be.

"His children have lost their father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family."

Officers from Essex Police are currently reviewing CCTV and speaking to residents in the Buffett Way area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the charity's anonymous online form here.