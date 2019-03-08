Three arrests after police raid Colchester property

More than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs were discovered at a property in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Three men were arrested after more than 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs were discovered during a police raid in Colchester.

Officers executed a warrant in Montgomery Close in the town on Thursday and made three arrests on suspicion of drug offences following the discovery.

Two men, aged 40 and 51 from Colchester, and a 19-year-old man from Hertfordshire were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

All three men have been released on bail until May 1 while police investigations continue.

Anyone with information about drug dealing in Colchester is asked to call 101 or report online at www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online

Alternatively, information can be reported to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form here.