Police receive reports of children being approached in playgrounds

Two separate reports of children being approached at play areas in Bury St Edmunds have been made to police.

Suffolk police received two reports of children being approached by a man and a woman within half an hour of each other on Friday.

The first incident happened at the play area in Abbey Gardens, where a couple approached a child around 6.45pm.

Then at 7.15pm, a report was made from the Moreton Hall play park, believed to be the Heldhaw Road play area.

Parents reported children being approached by a couple in both incidents.

Anyone with concerns, information or who would like to report a further incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 128 of August 31 or CAD 415 of August 31.

Alternatively, visit Suffolk police's website here to report information.