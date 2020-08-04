E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of 16-year-old missing boy

PUBLISHED: 16:51 04 August 2020

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Jamie Stevens from Felixstowe has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are renewing their appeal for help in the search for a 16-year-old boy from Felixstowe who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jamie Stevens was last seen on Wednesday, July 22 at around midday and was reported as missing at 11.10pm the next day.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with light-brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an unknown top and blue jeans with black and red trainers, and was carrying a large black bag.

Police said Jamie has links to Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall areas.

Officers are increasingly concerned for Jamie’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.

