Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

PUBLISHED: 14:09 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 17 November 2018

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Archant

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Suffolk police have said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of Matthew, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13, around midday when he left his home on the RAF base at Lakenheath to go to the shop but he did not return.

Matthew, who police understand is not a serving member of the military, was reported missing to police later that day.

Officers have undertaken a number of enquiries to locate him and further searches are being carried out today, Saturday November 17, within the grounds of the RAF Lakenheath base.

Officers will also be assisted by SULSAR (Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue).

Matthew is white, 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lightweight dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, a t-shirt and black trainers.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

A12 closed after car goes up in flames

7 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Traffic is queuing on the A12 between Straford St Mary and East Bergholt Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of severe delays following a crash and car fire on the A12.

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

11:55 Mariam Ghaemi
An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Hundreds of US air force staff from RAF Mildenhall and their families are moving to Gloucestershire as the Suffolk base prepares for closure.

Police are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Matthew Strasbaugh

40 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been missing since November 13 Picture supplied by Suffolk police.

Further searches are being carried out today to help find missing Matthew Strasbaugh, 18, from Lakenheath.

Emergency closure of busy road to replace lamppost

12:30 Andrew Papworth
Foxhall Road sign, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A busy road near Ipswich is to be closed in an emergency for the best part of a day so that a lamppost can be replaced.

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

07:35 Andrew Hirst
TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

TV naturalist Chris Packham has called on energy bosses to “work harder” to avoid building a massive substation in a “beautiful” Suffolk habitat.

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

11:15 Adam Howlett
Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A main road into Ipswich has been ranked in the top 10 ‘riskiest roads’ in the east of England by a road safety charity.

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

11:15 Will Jefford
Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have saved a historic thatched cottage tonight after a serious fire started in the chimney of the house.

Most read

Firefighters save thatched cottage after serious chimney fire

Most of the thatched roof is undamaged by fire Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

What is the riskiest road in Suffolk?

Noriwch Road has been been ranked as one of the east of England's most risky roads Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘He needs to relax himself’ – Skuse agrees Chambers has taken on too much as captain

Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers reflect on the 2-0 hoem defeat to QPR. Photo: Steve Waller

Video TV’s Chris Packham joins fight against huge substation in Suffolk beauty spot

TV presenter Chris Packham, pictured at RSPB Minsmere ahead of 2016's Springwatch series, has made a video backing the Save Our Sandlings campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Heartbroken salon owner ‘gutted’ as hundreds of pounds of stock stolen in break-in

Eleanor Mann's business was hit by thieves this week Picture: CHARLES MANN

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24