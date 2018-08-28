Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Body found in search for missing teenager

PUBLISHED: 13:25 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 18 November 2018

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

The body, discovered on Saturday afternoon within the base at RAF Lakenheath, has been formally identified as 18-year-old Matthew Strasbaugh, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13.

Police say he left his home on the RAF base at Lakenheath at around noon to go to a shop but he did not return. He was reported missing to police later that day.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue had been assisting in the seach for him.

His death is being treated as unexplained but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Strasbaugh was a dependent of an RAF Mildenhall service member.

Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander said: “We are deeply saddened this tragic loss has occurred, and thank the Suffolk Constabulary for their tremendous search and recovery efforts.

“On behalf of our entire Liberty Wing community, we offer our sincerest condolences to the Strasbaugh family and our neighbors at RAF Mildenhall.”

Col. Christopher Amrhein, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander also added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Strasbaugh family. Thank you to everyone who assisted us in trying to find Matthew.”

Topic Tags:

Cornflake bites which could contain Salmonella are on the recalled product list

45 minutes ago Megan Aldous
New Iceland store in Ipswich town centre

Walkers crisps, frozen mash, children’s shoes, and wine from John Lewis are a few of the many items which are being recalled. Check the list and make sure you don’t have these products in your home.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

13:25 Daniel Bennett
Matthew Strasbaugh, who has been reported missing. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

11:30 Andrew Hirst
Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

A Suffolk village has won a battle against one of the UK’s biggest house-builders over who decides its future development.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

11:25 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

‘Road bump’ creating pinch point on A14 to be repaired

11:21 Amy Gibbons
The pinch point has been causing major tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich (stock image) Picture: SU ANDERSON

Highways England is to resurface a stretch of uneven road which has been causing major delays for motorists on the A14.

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

09:59 Mariam Ghaemi
Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

A driver has been arrested after his lorry crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Ipswich.

VIDEO/GALLERY: Anglo Saxon re-enactors prepare for the Yule festival

07:41 Mariam Ghaemi
West Stow Friends re-enactment of Yule Festival at the Saxon Village. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Just as many of us are starting to prepare for Christmas, our Anglo Saxon ancestors would have also been getting ready for a major seasonal celebration.

Most read

Lorry crash causes lane closures on A14 at Ipswich

Police arrest a driver after his lorry crashes into the central reservation of the A14 at Ipswich's Whitehouse junction Picture: ARCHANT

More than 1,000 RAF Mildenhall US air force personnel and families to move to Gloucestershire

An RC-135 aircraft pictured at RAF Mildenhall, which is set to lose hundreds of US Air Force staff and their families Picture: CITIZENSIDE.COM

Updated Suffolk bridge reopens after firefighters tackle blaze

The A1117 bridge in Oulton Broad has been shut due to a fire Picture: GOOGLE

Village defeats major house-builder in row over future development

Debenham's neighbourhood plan has won approval Picture: SIMON PARKER

Teenager detained as more than 170 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin seized

Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24