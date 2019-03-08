Snow

Missing teens Freddie and Jamie ‘could be together in London’

PUBLISHED: 11:40 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 03 April 2019

Freddie Taylor (left) and Jamie Stevens (right) are believed to be together in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Freddie Taylor (left) and Jamie Stevens (right) are believed to be together in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police believe two missing teenage boys from Felixstowe and Bury St Edmunds may now be together in the capital.

Jamie Stevens, 14, and Freddie Taylor, 15, went missing from their Suffolk homes on April 1.

Jamie, who is from Felixstowe, was last seen at Bury St Edmunds train station at 10am that morning.

He is described as 5ft 7-8in tall, with short to shoulder length hair, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Nike top, a black NorthFace gilet, a black hooded top and a pair of black Nike trainers.

Freddie, who is from Bury St Edmunds, was last seen at 3.30pm that afternoon.

The 15-year-old is described as white and 5ft 11in tall, with ginger hair.

He is believed to be wearing a grey Boss tracksuit and a black North Face gilet with black trainers.

Anyone with information about Jamie’s whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 442 of April 1.

For Freddie’s case, people should use missing person reference number 453815.

