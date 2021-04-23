Police on scene of incident in Suffolk village
Published: 7:47 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 7:54 PM April 23, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Suffolk police are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in the east Suffolk village of Tunstall.
A number of police cars and emergency services have been spotted in the village.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a "live incident" was in progress but stressed that there was no threat to the public.
Officers remain on the scene.
