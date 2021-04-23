Published: 7:47 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 7:54 PM April 23, 2021

Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Tunstall. Stock image - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in the east Suffolk village of Tunstall.

A number of police cars and emergency services have been spotted in the village.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a "live incident" was in progress but stressed that there was no threat to the public.

Officers remain on the scene.