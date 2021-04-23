News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police on scene of incident in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:47 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 7:54 PM April 23, 2021
Police are currently on the scene of an incident in Tunstall. Stock image - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police are currently on the scene of an ongoing incident in the east Suffolk village of Tunstall. 

A number of police cars and emergency services have been spotted in the village. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that a "live incident" was in progress but stressed that there was no threat to the public. 

Officers remain on the scene. 

East Suffolk News

