Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return
PUBLISHED: 20:50 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 05 March 2019
Archant
Police are searching for a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return.
Ambrose Farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence on home leave, but failed to return to a to a designated collection point this afternoon, Tuesday, March 5
Farrell is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and has links to the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire and also to Leeds in West Yorkshire.
Farrell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build with short brown hair.
Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.