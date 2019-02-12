Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

PUBLISHED: 20:50 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 05 March 2019

Ambrose Farrell, 33, has failed to return to Hollesley Prison after a short period of home leave Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ambrose Farrell, 33, has failed to return to Hollesley Prison after a short period of home leave Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return.

Ambrose Farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence on home leave, but failed to return to a to a designated collection point this afternoon, Tuesday, March 5

Farrell is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and has links to the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire and also to Leeds in West Yorkshire.

Farrell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build with short brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Let our voices be heard’ – Parents’ urgent plea to fix failing special needs system

Claire Scarff with daughter Mollie Picture: CLAIRE SCARFF

Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Ambrose Farrell, 33, has failed to return to Hollesley Prison after a short period of home leave Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Have you got escalaphobia too?

Charlotte holds onto these rails with both hands Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home Secretary cannot to barred from deporting woman whose daughter is at FGM risk, judge rules

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Should alarm bells be ringing?’: Campaigners respond to public safety concerns at Hollesley Bay

Faith Spear is concerned by the inspectors' report Picture: KJ SPEAR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists