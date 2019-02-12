Hollesley Bay prisoner fails to return

Ambrose Farrell, 33, has failed to return to Hollesley Prison after a short period of home leave Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are searching for a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has failed to return.

Ambrose Farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence on home leave, but failed to return to a to a designated collection point this afternoon, Tuesday, March 5

Farrell is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and has links to the Peterborough area of Cambridgeshire and also to Leeds in West Yorkshire.

Farrell is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of average build with short brown hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.