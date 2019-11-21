E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing Kye Shiel? He has not been seen for more than a week

PUBLISHED: 13:13 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 21 November 2019

Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Kye Shiel from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Kye Shiel from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police have released a new photograph of a missing 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Kye Shiel was last seen in Bury St Edmunds on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

A police spokesman said: "Officers continue to be concerned for Kye's welfare and have conducted a number of enquiries over the past week to locate him.

"They believe he is likely to still be somewhere in or around Bury St Edmunds."

Kye is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build and with short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers, black Nike trainers, a black rain jacket and he was carrying a small black bag.

If you have seen Kye or know where he is, contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

