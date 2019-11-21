Have you seen missing Kye Shiel? He has not been seen for more than a week

Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Kye Shiel from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police have released a new photograph of a missing 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds who hasn't been seen for more than a week.

Kye Shiel was last seen in Bury St Edmunds on the morning of Tuesday, November 12.

A police spokesman said: "Officers continue to be concerned for Kye's welfare and have conducted a number of enquiries over the past week to locate him.

"They believe he is likely to still be somewhere in or around Bury St Edmunds."

Kye is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build and with short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers, black Nike trainers, a black rain jacket and he was carrying a small black bag.

If you have seen Kye or know where he is, contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101.