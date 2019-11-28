E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Have you seen missing 14-year-old Jamie-Leigh McCann?

PUBLISHED: 20:05 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 28 November 2019

Police are searching for missing teenager Jamie-Leigh McCann Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for missing teenager Jamie-Leigh McCann Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Lowestoft.

Jamie-Leigh McCann was reported missing to police this evening, Thursday, November 28, having last been seen by a relative after school walking home via an alternative route.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of average build with mousey brown straight hair, just past her shoulders, and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of navy blue blazer, black tights, white shirt, yellow/blue tie, black skirt and black shoes.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jamie-Leigh or knows of her whereabouts to call police on 101 quoting reference 342 of November 28.

