Police search for missing man from Lowestoft
PUBLISHED: 20:54 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 03 August 2019
Archant
Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man from Lowestoft.
Thomas Chipperfield was last seen on Wednesday, July 31, leaving the CLl Hotel in Gorleston in Norfolk.
He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown hair and a beard.
He usually wears a red baseball cap back to front.
Thomas has access to a motor vehicle - a Black Honda Civic index mark AO13XLH.
If you have seen Thomas or his vehicle or have any information on his whereabouts contact Suffolk Police on 101.