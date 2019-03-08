Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police search for missing man from Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 20:54 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 03 August 2019

Have you seen missing 33-year-old Thomas Chipperfield from Lowestoft? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Have you seen missing 33-year-old Thomas Chipperfield from Lowestoft? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man from Lowestoft.

Thomas Chipperfield was last seen on Wednesday, July 31, leaving the CLl Hotel in Gorleston in Norfolk.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown hair and a beard.

He usually wears a red baseball cap back to front.

Thomas has access to a motor vehicle - a Black Honda Civic index mark AO13XLH.

If you have seen Thomas or his vehicle or have any information on his whereabouts contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Racist graffiti daubed on road signs

Racist graffiti was written on road signs in Hollesley Picture: SIMON PARKER

Huge fire breaks out at scrap metal yard

Large plumes of black smoke have been ejected into the air Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Police search for missing man from Lowestoft

Have you seen missing 33-year-old Thomas Chipperfield from Lowestoft? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Two men arrested in connection to six drug deaths in Essex

Two men have been arrested in connection to six drug deaths in Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 60 criminal charges against under 13s in Suffolk in 2019

More than 60 charges have been laid against under 13s in Suffolk this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists