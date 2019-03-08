Police search for missing man from Lowestoft

Have you seen missing 33-year-old Thomas Chipperfield from Lowestoft? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man from Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Chipperfield was last seen on Wednesday, July 31, leaving the CLl Hotel in Gorleston in Norfolk.

He is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown hair and a beard.

He usually wears a red baseball cap back to front.

Thomas has access to a motor vehicle - a Black Honda Civic index mark AO13XLH.

If you have seen Thomas or his vehicle or have any information on his whereabouts contact Suffolk Police on 101.