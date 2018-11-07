Have you seen missing 83-year-old Joseph Clark from Woodbridge?
Archant
Police are appealing for help finding a missing 83-year-old man from Woodbridge.
Joseph Clark was last seen outside the Post Office at the Turban Centre in Woodbridge this afternoon, Wednesday November 7.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, he was due to be at the car park at 3pm today but did not arrive.
He said: “Joseph is described as quite frail and officers are concerned for his welfare.”
Mr Clark is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slight build with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a grey donkey jacket, wears glasses and uses a walking stick.
Anyone who has seen Mr Clark or who has any information on where he may be should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 246 of November 7.