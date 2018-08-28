Have you seen Diane Hatherly?

Police are looking for help to find Diane Hatherly Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police in Essex are looking for help to find 72-year-old Diane Hatherly from West Mersea.

Diane was last seen yesterday afternoon, Wednesday November 14, at 1pm by her husband.

She is 5ft 4ins tall with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a black overcoat with dark trousers and brown shoes.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are very worried about Diane and want to find her to make sure she is ok.”

Anyone who has seen Diane or who has any information is asked to contact Colchester Police Station on 101.