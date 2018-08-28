Have you seen Stuart Remer?

Stuart Remer, whose last know address was in Harwich, Essex, is wanted after failing to appear in court in connection with crininal damage. Picture: HERTFORDSHIRE POLICE Archant

A 31-year-old man from Essex has failed to appear in court over criminal damage charges.

Stuart Remer, of Old Vicarage Road, Harwich, is wanted for failing to appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 25 in connection with criminal damage.

He has links to Hertford although it believed that he might be in London.

Anyone who has seen Remer or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting warrant reference 41/1488/18 or report information online.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form.

Crimestoppers assures those reporting to them that no personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.