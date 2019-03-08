Cocaine worth £250,000 seized in Suffolk village after police undercover operation

Christopher Southart, 33, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich in connection with drug offences Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has been charged after two kilograms of cocaine, cash and a Range Rover were seized following an undercover police operation in a Suffolk village.

Suffolk police officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate, along with uniformed colleagues, arrested two men at Flowton, near Somersham on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A further related search at an address in Harwich yesterday resulted in the arrest of a 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

A further two kilograms of cannabis and a quantity of white powder, yet to be identified, were then seized.

Christopher Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich today charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said it was a "significant operation" and the cocaine had a street value of around £200,000 to £250,000.

David Allan, defending, did not make an application for bail.

Southart did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation on October 11.

The two men, 58 and 54, and the 61-year-old woman have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.