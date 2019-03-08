Cocaine worth £250,000 seized in Suffolk village after police undercover operation
PUBLISHED: 14:28 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 13 September 2019
A man has been charged after two kilograms of cocaine, cash and a Range Rover were seized following an undercover police operation in a Suffolk village.
Suffolk police officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate, along with uniformed colleagues, arrested two men at Flowton, near Somersham on Wednesday.
A 54-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
A further related search at an address in Harwich yesterday resulted in the arrest of a 58-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.
A further two kilograms of cannabis and a quantity of white powder, yet to be identified, were then seized.
You may also want to watch:
Christopher Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich today charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply.
Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said it was a "significant operation" and the cocaine had a street value of around £200,000 to £250,000.
David Allan, defending, did not make an application for bail.
Southart did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation on October 11.
The two men, 58 and 54, and the 61-year-old woman have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Comments have been disabled on this article.