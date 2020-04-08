E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Officers spring birthday surprise on police loving five-year-old boy, Loki

08 April, 2020 - 16:30
Essex Police officers wished five-year-old Loki a happy birthday Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

A police mad five-year-old had an unforgettable birthday when officers popped round during their patrols.

Jessica Vidler was desperate to get a video of a police officer singing happy birthday to her son, Loki, who turned five earlier this week.

But officers went one better by arriving outside their home to wish Loki a happy birthday.

“The officers are amazing,” said his mum, following the surprise outside their house in Heybridge, near Maldon, in Essex.

“It was just a few minutes and it made Loki’s day.

“I must thank them for everything. They put themselves on the line to keep people safe.”

“I was desperate to get him a video of a police officer singing happy birthday.

“Loki just loves the police, he is obsessed with officers putting the baddies in jail and he wants to be a police officer he grows up.

“My sister is going to buy him a walkie-talkie and handcuffs when we can all get out. He was beaming for the rest of the day.”

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes, district commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “I really hope Loki had a special birthday. This was a really kind gesture by my officers who were carrying out their patrols.

Pcso John Thorne returning the lost wallet to its owner in Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICEPcso John Thorne returning the lost wallet to its owner in Braintree Picture: ESSEX POLICE

“We’re all human and small things like this really put smiles on our faces.”

Police also praised a good samaritan who handed in a lost wallet – since reunited with an elderly couple in Braintree.

Aaron Reynolds found the wallet in the town centre last Saturday and Pcso John Thorne handed it over to the owners.

The couple’s daughter, Tracey Reeve, said: “There really are nice people out there, especially in difficult times.

“My parents were upset when they discovered they had lost the wallet, which contained a large amount of money for rent.

“We looked high and low and retraced steps without success.

“Then we had some really good news, all thanks to a good samaritan called Aaron.

“We’ve since found out his address and mum wants to give him a gift to say thank you.”

Mr Reynolds said: “It’s my natural response – I’d always do that. It makes me feel great that they are happy, safe and able to pay their rent.

“I wish them all the best and I’d anyone else to do the same.”

Pcso Thorne said: “Aaron did the right thing and they were extremely happy.”

