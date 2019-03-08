Teenager arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs

Police executed an arrest warrant in Sudbury Picture: SU ANDERSON

A teenager has been arrested in connection with supplying drugs in a Suffolk town.

The 18-year-old male was take into custody after officers, including members of theSafer Neighbourhood Team, executed a warrant in Sudbury.

The operation took place on Friday night.

A police spokesman said the teenager had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

After being interviewed, he was released under investigation.