Teenager arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs
PUBLISHED: 19:28 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 25 May 2019
A teenager has been arrested in connection with supplying drugs in a Suffolk town.
The 18-year-old male was take into custody after officers, including members of theSafer Neighbourhood Team, executed a warrant in Sudbury.
The operation took place on Friday night.
A police spokesman said the teenager had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
After being interviewed, he was released under investigation.