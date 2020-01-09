What has happened to Suffolk's former police stations?

As plans are considered to turn Southwold's former police station into homes, we look at what has happened to some of the county's other former stations.

Aldeburgh

The former station in Leiston Road was officially closed in 2016. Services at the station moved into temporary offices on the High Street in April 2015 but have since been moved to Halesworth. An offer on the old station was accepted and in the hands of solicitors in March 2019.

Beccles

In 2019, the police station in London Road, Beccles was put up for sale for £750,000. The building is no longer for sale but no plans have been lodged with East Suffolk Council.

Brandon

Brandon Police station was based in High Street until August 2013, when the leased property was handed back to the landlord. Services moved to the Brandon Centre where facilities were shared with the library, amongst others.

Bungay

The former station in Upper Olland Street, Bungay was sold on the open market in December 2014. Plans were approved in 2015 to turn it into a single dwelling. Services from the station moved to Beccles.

Debenham

It was a similar case at Debenham's Low Road station. The station building closed its doors in 2012 and it was sold on the open market in August 2013. All services moved to Debenham Fire Station.

Elmswell

The former Elmswell police station was located in Cooks Road. It closed in 2012 and was sold on the open market in July 2013.

All services were moved over to Elmswell Fire Station.

Eye

2012 also the selling off of the former Eye police station on Victoria Hill. It took three years for the building to be sold on the open market in January 2015. Services were moved to Hertismere Hospital.

Felixstowe

Outline plans for to turn the former Felixstowe station into 18 apartments were submitted in June 2018. All the services from the building had been transferred to a new shared station with fire crews in July 2017. Permission for the conversion work was granted in November 2018 and the property was put on the market with said permission. It has yet to sell.

Framlingham

Ed Sheeran was among those interested in buying the former site and wanted to turn it into a youth centre, as a way of giving back to the town. After many discussions these plans fell through.

Six almshouses were set to be built on the site of the former station in Badingham Road and planning permission was granted by the-then Suffolk Coastal District Council in November 2016.

Horringer

The station in College Close, Horringer closed in 2012. It was sold on the open market in October 2013. All the services from the building were moved to Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich

The former Civic Drive station was demolished in June 2015 after coming to the end of its useful life. The building had been vacant for around three years before it was brought down. Services moved in October 2012 to the current station on Museum Street, which was purchased for the job.

Ipswich

The Museum Street premises used by Suffolk police is due to be the next station to close. It will be merging with the current Princes Street fire station. Officers will not be moving out of the building until work has been completed on the new combined station which is due to begin this Spring and expected to be completed next year.

Ixworth

In Ixworth a station was located on High Street. It closed its doors in 2012 with services moving to Ixworth Fire station in January 2013.

Leiston

Plans were submitted to turn the former King's Road police station into affordable flats in October 2019. The proposal will include six flats as well as four, two storey terraces and an end-terrace bungalow. A decision on the plans has yet to be made by East Suffolk Council.

Newmarket

Plans were approved in November 2018 to turn the former police station in Vicarage Lane into seven apartments. The properties were up for sale in March 2019.

Saxmundham

The former station on Stations Approach closed in 2015 and was sold to the town council in March 2016. Parts of the building are now in use by the community with citizens advice among the services making the most of the building. The rest of the building is still being refurbished. Police services from the station were moved to the fire station.

Southwold

A planning application has been submitted to build nine homes on the existing police station Blyth Road.

The plans propose a terrace of three homes and a two-storey block of flats.

Woodbridge

The former station in Woodbridge was sold in September 2015 with all services moved to the fire station. Permission was granted for the conversion of the building into 14 flats. The building then went up for auction and was sold for £1.1 million in March 2017.

Two other stations were also leased: Kesgrave and Needham Market both were closed in 2016 and handed back to their landlords. All services from Kesgrave moved to Ipswich while, Needham Market services moved to Stowmarket.