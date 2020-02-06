Police respond to knife incident outside Mcdonald's and Poundland

Police reponded to an incident in Clacton where men were reported carrying knives.

Officers have implemented stop and search powers after they were called to reports of two men carrying knives in Clacton.

The dispersal order.

The incident took place in Pier Avenue near the Mcdonald's and Poundland stores at around 1.30pm yesterday.

According to reports on social media a man was seen with a machete and pupils from Clacton County High School were told to arrange lifts home.

Officers from Essex Police attended the scene and have since introduced additional stop and search powers in a number of roads under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This allows uniformed officers to search people for dangerous objects and weapons without the need to have a reasonable suspicion.

The use of these powers remain in place until 4pm today in order to protect the community and prevent incidents of crime disorder.

Inspector Darren Deex from the Tendring Community Policing Team said: "Following the earlier incident we are doing all we can to investigate what happened, protect the community, and prevent any further disturbances.

"We will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure residents and we would like to thank the local community in advance for their co-operation."

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, any other information about the earlier disturbance please call police on 101 quoting incident 528 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Section 60 order covers: Vista Road junction with Marine Parade East down to Marine Parade West junction with Tower Road, up to Beatrice Road, across Vicarage Gardens onto Park Road, left onto Anchor Road, right onto Alton Park Road, left onto Ford Road. From Ford Road, left onto St Osyth Road, straight over junction with Cloes Lane up to junction with Douglas Road. Left onto Douglas Road up to Pathfields Road, up to St John's Road. From St John's Road over the roundabout onto St John's Road, and left onto Old Road. From Old Road left down Thornbury Road onto Oxford Road. From Oxford Road incorporating over the railway bridge onto the area of Vista Road. From Vista Road straight down to the junction with Marine Parade East.