E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A14 racers thwarted by police

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 31 August 2020

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two motorists were stopped by police driving at more than 100mph on the A14 in Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

The pair were recorded hitting speeds of up to 113mph just feet apart from each other on the dual carriegway near Newmarket.

A tweet on Sunday evening by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “Two drivers have just been dealt with on #A14 #Newmarket who were travelling at 113mph just a few feet apart. Both reported and will be off to court soon to explain their actions.”

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Bones mystery continues as forensic tests on human remains prove inconclusive

Forensic services are involved in the murder investigation in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of last week

Young Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was the subject of our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two held after Stansted security alert

Counter-terrorism officers arrested two men at Stansted Airport after crew of a Ryanair flight from Vienna raised the alarm. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Bones mystery continues as forensic tests on human remains prove inconclusive

Forensic services are involved in the murder investigation in Sudbury. Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Lambert’s thoughts on Woolfenden and Norwood, another bid for Downes and the Chambers debate - our most read Town stories of last week

Young Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was the subject of our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I must know the truth’ – Mum’s plea after son’s organs removed without permission

June Bayley, of Fordham, fighting to find out what happened to her son, Ben Mallia's organs after his death aged 12 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How Ed Sheeran’s favourite clothing brand is doing one year on from Divide tour

Inside the Hoax pop-up store, which was supported by its brand ambassador Ed Sheeran. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Abnormal load expected to cause road delays

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as an abnormal load takes to the road in Suffolk. Picture: FILE/HEATHER RUNACRES

‘We will be back’: Theatre’s vow after panto postponement

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft illuminated in red. Picture: Mick Howes

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN