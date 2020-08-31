A14 racers thwarted by police

Police stopped the high-speed motorists on the A14 near Newmarket. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two motorists were stopped by police driving at more than 100mph on the A14 in Suffolk.

Two drivers have just been dealt with on #A14 #Newmarket who were travelling at 113mph just a few feet apart. Both reported and will be off to court soon to explain their actions @MildnhallPolice #fatal4 #speedkills #slowdown #PC1787 pic.twitter.com/oXDxshmytc — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 30, 2020

The pair were recorded hitting speeds of up to 113mph just feet apart from each other on the dual carriegway near Newmarket.

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.