A14 racers thwarted by police
PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 31 August 2020
Archant
Two motorists were stopped by police driving at more than 100mph on the A14 in Suffolk.
The pair were recorded hitting speeds of up to 113mph just feet apart from each other on the dual carriegway near Newmarket.
A tweet on Sunday evening by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “Two drivers have just been dealt with on #A14 #Newmarket who were travelling at 113mph just a few feet apart. Both reported and will be off to court soon to explain their actions.”
Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.
