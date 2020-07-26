Police seek witnesses after suspected arson at flat building

Witnesses are being sought by police after a suspected arson incident in Essex this morning.

Firefighters were called to a flat in Market Street, Braintree, at 7.15am and crews were able to extinguish the blaze by 7.57am.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, and police believe it was started deliberately.

The occupants of all four flats in the building were evacuated but no-one was reported to be hurt.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a flat fire in Market Street, Braintree, this morning, Sunday 26 July.

“It started in one flat but the occupants of all four flats in the building were evacuated for their safety.

“It’s believed the fire was started deliberately and we are making enquiries into the circumstances.”

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident and urged anyone with information to contact Braintree CID on 101, quoting incident 297 of July 26, or visit www.essex.police.uk

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.