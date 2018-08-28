Two month crackdown launched to allay anti-social behaviour fears

Cllr Linda McWilliams stands with Brightlingsea town council mayor Ben Smith and Sergeant Simon Tattersall Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A crackdown on anti-social behaviour and nuisance vehicles is underway in an Essex town.

The two-month operation in Brightlingsea has been launched by Essex Police, who will have extra officers on patrol until 2019.

The operation is part of a pilot funded by Brightlingsea Town Council and Tendring District Council.

Residents and councillors have expressed their gratitude that the operation is coming into force and have highlighted particularly the issue of speeding vehicles through the town.

Cllr Graham Steady of Tendring District Council said: “It’s more to do with reassurance.

“We have lots of incidents of speeding and anti-social behaviour. Nothing particularly bad but we have groups of youths hanging around, knocking on doors that sort of thing.

“I know the police have already had great success with parking measure and people just like to see bobbies on the beat.”

Jayne Champan, a shopkeeper for Spirals stationary store in the town, echoed Cllr Steady’s thoughts.

Ms Chapman said: “I haven’t personally experienced anti-social behaviour but I am aware that it happens.

“I would love to say it’s just kids being kids but it’s possibly a bit more than that.

“Speeding is definitely a problem, it happens all over the town, people just think they can get away with it.

“At the end of the day I think people just like to see a police presence, it makes people feel more secure.

“It may calm the speeding down too.”

Sergeant Simon Tattersall, of Clacton’s Local Policing Team, helped set up the operation, which will mostly include foot patrols.

He said: “We have listened to concerns from members of Brightlingsea’s community and we have acted.

“By working closely with our partners we have been able to increase our patrols in the town right through the festive period.

“These patrols will be made up of officers working extra shifts, rather than being taken away from usual duties in the county.

“I would like to thank both Brightlingsea Town Council and Tendring District Council for their funding and partnership working. I would also like to thank the community for their support.”