‘She could easily have died’ – Detective calls for community to come forward after Jaywick arson

Police say answers to what happened in the Jaywick arson lie in the community Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The detective leading the investigation into a fire in Essex which left a teenager with severe burns believes the answers to what happened lie in the community.

Police are renewing their appeal for information after a caravan was set alight in Humber Avenue, Jaywick, just before 2am on Thursday, September 20.

A 14-year-old girl was asleep inside the caravan and suffered serious burns in the arson attack.

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life but has since been released from his bail without charge due to insufficient evidence.

DI Gary Biddle, from Clacton CID, said: “This was a horrendous incident which has left a young girl with serious injuries. It could have been much worse and she could easily have died.

“The answers to who carried out this attack lie within the local community. I believe there is someone living in Jaywick knows the identity of the arsonist but, for whatever reason, are not telling us.

“Could you live with yourself knowing a young girl has been scarred for life and you know who did it but you’ve not come forward?

“If you don’t want to talk to us you can call Crimestoppers 1005 anonymously and tell them what you know.

“Our investigation will not stop until we are able to bring the person responsible for this fire to justice.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/136596/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.