Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

PUBLISHED: 05:32 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:15 11 November 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Witnesses had described seeing a man struggling to get into a police van, while others reported a van being driven “erratically” through Kessingland and Halesworth.

Suffolk police issued an appeal over the missing police van on the evening of Saturday, November 10.

They said the Vuaxhall Vivaro van, with the registration AY16CVG, was believed to have been stolen from their police station in Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft, but that it was not clear what time it has been taken.

But they said officers received a call from a member of the public who said they had seen a man got out of a marked police van at about 9.25pm in the Lowestoft area, who then struggled to get back in the vehicle. Once he had done so, he drove away down Whapload Road. The member of the public said the male was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Police received a further report from a member of the public who told them they had seen a marked police van being driven erratically at about 9.30pm in the Kessingland area, and going in the direction of Pakefield.

A further report was also received at 9.50pm in the Holton area of Halesworth. It is thought the van was driven by a white man in his late 20s and was of medium build.

Police issued an appeal to the public to help find the van, but urged the public not to approach the vehicle or the person driving it.

The van was found abandoned in Bungay at 1am on Sunday, November 11, following a call from a member of the public,

Police have yet to arrest anybody and are still looking for the person who stole the van.

They said, despite the erratic driving of the van, no members of the public had been hurt.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 391 of November 10.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

‘Smell is under-rated’: Libraries get whiff of the importance of aroma

18:03 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

They say first impressions count for a lot.

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

54 minutes ago Michael Steward
The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man’s dog came to his rescue after an attempted knife-point robbery in north Suffolk.

Deer cull takes place at prestigious estate

32 minutes ago Michael Steward
A cull of deer has taken place at Ickworth Picture: GREGG BROWN

A cull of deer has been carried out by the National Trust on a prestigious Suffolk estate near Bury St Edmunds.

Marked police van stolen from police station and abandoned nearly 20 miles away after ‘erratic’ joyride

05:32 Dan Grimmer
Picture: Ian Burt.

An investigation is under way after a marked police van was stolen from Lowestoft police station and then found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Video Region prepares to pay tribute at Armistice centenary commemorations

05:30 Michael Steward
'We will remember them' - A host of remembrance events are taking place across the region on Remembrance Sunday.

A host of parades, services and beacon lightings are set to take place today as the region prepares to commemorate the Armistice centenary. Here’s a guide of what is going on across Suffolk and north Essex.

Police reserves as share of overall funding almost halved in seven years

32 minutes ago Tom Potter
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) says he is undaunted by the constabulary’s budget reserves falling to almost half their level in 2011.

‘Dementia is everyone’s problem’: Carer’s rallying call at conference

Yesterday, 19:57 Andrew Papworth
The Movement and Memories Exploring Perceptions of Dementia conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich. Ipswich mayor Roger Fern. Picture: JON PARKER

A major attitude shift is needed to alter people’s mindsets about the growing problem of dementia in Suffolk, a leading campaigner has said.

Most read

Three men arrested following reported brawl outside Ipswich pub

Three men were taken into custody following an incident outside the Dove Street Inn Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Man saved by dog after being confronted at knife-point

The incident happened in Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dairy firm fined £32,000 after yoghurt machine part crushed worker’s toe

Chelmsford Magistrates' Court Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Opinion ANDY WARREN: Player ratings as Blues show promise but ultimately let it slip at Reading

Trevoh Chalobah's expression says it all as he watches the second half highlights on the big screen at Reading at Reading Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24