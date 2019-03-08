Police warn against 'anti-social' driving in car park after complaints

Fort Green car park in Aldeburgh, which has become a hotspot for car enthusiasts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police are warning drivers in a Suffolk seaside town to show consideration for their neighbours after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour in one of the car parks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halesworth Police, who serve the communities of East Suffolk, said the Fort Green car park in Slaughden Road, Aldeburgh, has become a hotspot for car enthusiasts.

They have warned drivers to reduce the amount of noise their cars produce following complaints from residents in the last week.

Halesworth Police said: "Fort Green car park in Aldeburgh has become a popular meeting point for car enthusiasts.

You may also want to watch:

"We're aware some are using their cars in an anti-social way with no consideration for those living close by.

"Please remember your actions impact on others.

"It's a common misconception that car-parks are an area in which traffic offences cannot be prosecuted. This is untrue, and Section 59 notices can be issued for the anti-social behaviour use of a motor vehicle in a car-park as they can on a public road.

"If you are one of those gathering in Fort Green car park or know somebody who is, please have some thought for those residents living close by who are affected negatively by the noise and disturbance.

"Police do not wish to stop such gatherings, provided they are respectful and legal."

Businesses in Aldeburgh have reported hearing loud noises from the car park "once or twice a week" in recent times.