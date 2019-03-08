E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police warn against 'anti-social' driving in car park after complaints

PUBLISHED: 12:56 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 18 November 2019

Fort Green car park in Aldeburgh, which has become a hotspot for car enthusiasts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are warning drivers in a Suffolk seaside town to show consideration for their neighbours after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour in one of the car parks.

Halesworth Police, who serve the communities of East Suffolk, said the Fort Green car park in Slaughden Road, Aldeburgh, has become a hotspot for car enthusiasts.

They have warned drivers to reduce the amount of noise their cars produce following complaints from residents in the last week.

Halesworth Police said: "Fort Green car park in Aldeburgh has become a popular meeting point for car enthusiasts.

"We're aware some are using their cars in an anti-social way with no consideration for those living close by.

"Please remember your actions impact on others.

"It's a common misconception that car-parks are an area in which traffic offences cannot be prosecuted. This is untrue, and Section 59 notices can be issued for the anti-social behaviour use of a motor vehicle in a car-park as they can on a public road.

"If you are one of those gathering in Fort Green car park or know somebody who is, please have some thought for those residents living close by who are affected negatively by the noise and disturbance.

"Police do not wish to stop such gatherings, provided they are respectful and legal."

Businesses in Aldeburgh have reported hearing loud noises from the car park "once or twice a week" in recent times.

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain 'never leaves'

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

'I haven't really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent' - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Saturday Streaming: "What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1's new thriller Gold Digger?"

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Campaigning mother who lost daughter in tragic accident says pain ‘never leaves’

Jackie McCord with her 16-year-old daughter Cassie Picture: PA

‘I haven’t really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent’ - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Man in hospital after being stabbed in town centre

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

I feel sorry for Prince Andrew - here's why

The Duke of York Prince Andrew interviewed for BBC Newsnight. Picture: Mark Harrison/BBC

One giant leap for Stowmarket as ex-NASA scientist opens technology hub

Peter Scott, ex NASA scientist and AI expert at the launch of the Innovation Lab in Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Police warn against 'anti-social' driving in car park after complaints

Fort Green car park in Aldeburgh, which has become a hotspot for car enthusiasts Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Will JLS be heading to Chantry Park in Ipswich on their 2020 reunion tour?

Will JLS come to Ipswich on their 2020 reunion tour? Photo: PA

Power Rankings: The ultimate list of who's hot and who's not in the Ipswich Town squad

Luke Chambers and Alan Judge, key players for Town
