Dog owners warned after 'poisons' discovered on pavements

Police have discovered what are believed to be poisons on pavements in Barrow (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Serge_Bertasius

Dog walkers in a Suffolk village are being urged to take caution after police discovered what is believed to be poisons left on pavements.

Rural and wildlife officers from Suffolk Constabulary said on Twitter that they had discovered the substances throughout Barrow, which they believe were intentionally placed.

They have urged dog owners and walkers to "be careful" and to notify police if any poisons are found.

Police said on Twitter: "Please be vigilant and let us know if anybody knows anything.

"Don't touch it but please secure any samples found."