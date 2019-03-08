E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police warn youngsters planning disruption in town centre of 'robust' action

PUBLISHED: 13:24 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 26 September 2019

Police have warned any youngsters engaging in planned anti-social behaviour at the Arc shopping centre of 'robust' action Picture: ARCHANT

Police have warned any youngsters engaging in planned anti-social behaviour at the Arc shopping centre of 'robust' action Picture: ARCHANT

Police are warning youngsters planning to engage in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour at a popular Suffolk shopping centre at the weekend they can expect to be "robustly dealt with".

The warning comes after reports surfaced on social media of planned anti-social behaviour at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds following a public order incident last weekend.

Parents are also being urged by police to speak with their children about any planned behaviour.

Around 11.55am on Sunday, police received reports of a group of youths damaging tables outside Costa Coffee.

A 12-year-old boy, from the Brandon area, was arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distres along with a 13-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, who are both from Bury.

The 12-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or bladed article and on suspicion of possessing cannabis after being taken to Bury St Edmunds Investigation Centre.

They have all since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

MORE: 12-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife at shopping centre

In a letter issued through schools, Matt Paisley, locality inspector for Bury St Edmunds, said the force "strenuously recommend" parents talk to their children.

He said: "Suffolk police are aware of the recent social media activity relating to an incident in Bury St Edmunds last weekend, along with plans for a selection of young people to attend the Arc this weekend.

"We strenuously recommend that you speak with your child/children about this matter, and pass any information to Suffolk police.

"If your child has any intentions on attending this location on this weekend, we advise you to ensure this does not happen."

Inspector Paisley added that those who do attend can "expect to be robustly dealt with by police officers as appropriate".

Addressing town centre businesses, Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, encouraged staff to report any incidents to police.

He said: "[Police] have asked that should you or your staff witness any retail crime or anti-social behaviour that this be reported to the police using the 999 system to ensure prompt attendance by officers."

