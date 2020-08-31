E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Abnormal load expected to cause road delays

PUBLISHED: 10:59 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 31 August 2020

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as an abnormal load takes to the road in Suffolk. Picture: FILE/HEATHER RUNACRES

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on some roads in west Suffolk as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

A prefabricated classroom is being moved from Cambridgeshire to Stoke College at Stoke-by-Clare, near Sudbury, on Tuesday September 1.

The classroom, which is 4.75m wide, 4.7m high, 14.5m long, and weighs 44,000kg, will be on the road from 12pm.

The load will be escorted from Little Abington in Cambridge via the A1307, A1017, A1092 and then local roads to the school in Ashen Lane.

Suffolk police said delays are to be expected along these routes as a result.

