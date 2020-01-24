E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mud and ice on A12 sparks traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 06:35 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 24 January 2020

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are warning drivers of delays due to muddy and icy conditions on the A12 near Saxmundham.

Officers have signs up in both directions to alert motorists to the problem, and are waiting for Suffolk Highways to attend and tackle the situation.

A stretch of the road is affected between Stratford St Andrew and Little Glemham Hall.

Police also said people in the Farnham area are being affected.

It is not blocked but motorists using the road are being asked to take extra care and slow down their vehicles.

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

‘Never seen smoke like it’: Fierce blaze engulfs thatched cottage

The fire was tackled by more than 70 firefighters overnight on January 21 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mud and ice on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Burger chain entrepreneur ‘hopes to do a Richard Branson’

Company co-founders Philip Eeles, who grew up near Bury St Edmunds, left, and Tom Barton at an Honest Burgers restaurant Picture: SCOTT GRUMMETT

Fears raised that ‘outstanding’ Suffolk schools could go up to 17 years with no inspection

Ofsted has announced it will no longer make 'outstanding' schools exempt from inspection. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Convicted fraudster conned PC World out of £5,000

Tavia Jeffrey, who has been jailed for a year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Reaching the summit, striking combinations and a former Blue returns - talking points as Town host Lincoln

Ipswich Town will be hoping for a repeat of their 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley when they host Lincoln City this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists