Mud and ice on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police are warning drivers of delays due to muddy and icy conditions on the A12 near Saxmundham.

Officers have signs up in both directions to alert motorists to the problem, and are waiting for Suffolk Highways to attend and tackle the situation.

A stretch of the road is affected between Stratford St Andrew and Little Glemham Hall.

Police also said people in the Farnham area are being affected.

It is not blocked but motorists using the road are being asked to take extra care and slow down their vehicles.