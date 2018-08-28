‘Don’t get caught out’: Warning issued after car and van are seized
PUBLISHED: 09:21 20 November 2018
Police have warned motorists not to “get caught out” after two vehicles were seized on successive days for not having any insurance.
In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Lowestoft police said a Red Rover 25 had been seized in the Whitton Green area of Lowestoft on November 19 for having no insurance, while a white Mercedes van was seized by police in The Street, Corton on November 20 for also having no insurance.
A police spokesman said: “Don’t get caught out, always drive insured. For more information on driving licences, tax and MOT visit www.gov.uk/…/or…/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency
Motoring offences see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/motoring-offences
Abandoned vehicles see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-an…/abandoned-vehicles and car modifications see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/car-modifications
