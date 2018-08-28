Sunshine and Showers

‘Don’t get caught out’: Warning issued after car and van are seized

PUBLISHED: 09:21 20 November 2018

Lowestoft police seized two vehicles in the Whitton Green area and in Corton for having no insurance. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft police seized two vehicles in the Whitton Green area and in Corton for having no insurance. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

Police have warned motorists not to “get caught out” after two vehicles were seized on successive days for not having any insurance.

In posts on Twitter and Facebook, Lowestoft police said a Red Rover 25 had been seized in the Whitton Green area of Lowestoft on November 19 for having no insurance, while a white Mercedes van was seized by police in The Street, Corton on November 20 for also having no insurance.

A police spokesman said: “Don’t get caught out, always drive insured. For more information on driving licences, tax and MOT visit www.gov.uk/…/or…/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency

Motoring offences see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/motoring-offences

Abandoned vehicles see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-an…/abandoned-vehicles and car modifications see www.suffolk.police.uk/…/roads-and…/car-modifications

Two crashes near Hadleigh with one driver having to be cut free from vehicles

19 minutes ago Russell Cook
Fire crews called out to cut off roof of car following crash in Raydon. Picture: KJ SPEAR

Emergency services were called out to two crashes near Hadleigh this morning.

Wet weather causes major congestion in Ipswich town centre

21 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Traffic is queuing on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic delays on A12 and A14 causing delays for commuters, with knock-on problems across the town.

Get out the warm weather clothes as it’s going to get colder today

41 minutes ago Russell Cook
Temperatures set to drop today with possible outbreaks of hail. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Today is going to get colder with the chance of heavy rain showers mixed with hail and sleet.

Video Injured woman, 79, kept warm by ‘hero dog’ while waiting hours for ambulance

60 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Bowsa the heroic dog Picture: RACHEL EDGE

An elderly woman was comforted by a local dog while she spent three and a half hours shivering on a Suffolk road waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

EastEnders actor praises firemen for ‘fantastic’ job in saving historic cottage

08:25 Mariam Ghaemi
Firefighters managed to save the cottage in Wickhambrook Picture:MARIAM GHAEMI

Firefighters have been praised by a film star and television actor for saving the historic thatched cottage near his home.

Confused drink-driving hotel guest reversed into tree outside US Air Force base

08:16 Tom Potter
Dyer was arrested outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A drink-driver from Manchester who got lost on his way back to a Suffolk hotel and ended up outside a US Air Force base has been banned from the road for 20 months.

Controversial ‘cheese wedge’ development recommended for refusal

07:30 Katy Sandalls
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill Picture: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

A proposal to create 100 new homes on the site of former council offices looks set to be refused.

