Woman arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after motorcyclist injured in crash

The collision, which left a man with life-changing injuries, occurred along Heath Road near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man suffered life-changing injuries when his motorbike collided with a black Vauxhall Astra in Sutton.

The car was travelling along Heath Road, near to Rock Barracks, and heading towards Woodbridge when it collided with the bike, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after the crash, which happened at 5.20pm last Wednesday (October 31).

He suffered life-changing leg and foot injuries.

A 39-year-old woman from the Woodbridge area was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in connection with the collision.

She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

They have asked any one with information or dashcam footage relating to the events to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to email police here.

Alternatively you can call the PHQ Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference CAD 327 of 31 October.